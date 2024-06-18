No wish to Kanye West in two years on Father's Day

For two straight years, Kim Kardashian did not wish her children's father, Kanye West, on Father's Day.



The fashion mogul has remained silent on social media this year, and according to Daily Mail, in the previous year, she clearly snubbed the Power hitmaker by ignoring him on her post for the day.

In 2023, the 43-year-old shared a belated post crediting Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner as the best dads ever.

"Best to ever do it! I wouldn't be me if it weren't for you two," she wrote. "Thank you. Happy Fathers Day."

It is well known the mother-of-four is at odds with Grammy winner over their children—be it their education, upbringing, and use of social media.

But in 2022, Kim apparently, for the last time, wished Kanye for his fatherly skills on Father's Day.



Multiple outlets reported the words were so touching that they brought tears to Yeezy's eyes.

She thanked him "for being the best dad to our babies and loving them in a way you do. Happy father's Day ye!"



