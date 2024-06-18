Sabrina Carpenter speaks out in support of Jack Antonoff

Sabrina Carpenter recently supported her and Taylor Swift's close friend Jack Antonoff.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Carpenter defended producer Antonoff against the criticism he faced for his monopoly of style following Swift's latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

Carpenter said, "F**** them all," adding, "I think he’s one of the most talented people I’ve ever met."

The Espresso singer praised Antonoff, who have collaborated with many artists including, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Florence and the Machine, Carly Rae Jepsen, Clairo.

"When he’s in a room, he’s able to literally touch every instrument in the room and make it sound magical," Carpenter said.

She added, “He also works very fast, which I really appreciate because I work very fast."

During the same interview, Carpenter, who was one of the Taylor Swift's Eras Tour openers, also shut down feud rumours with the Lover hitmaker.

Carpenter, who sparked rumours of feud with Swift after her collaboration with Kim Kardashian said, "In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end."