Oscar-nominated actress Anouk Aimée dies peacefully at 92

Oscar nominated French actress Anouk Aimée, passed away at the age of 92.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Aimée's daughter shared the heartbreaking news of her death in Paris.

She wrote in caption, "With my daughter, Galaad, and my granddaughter, Mila, we have great sadness to announce the departure of my mother Anouk Aimée. I was right by her side when she passed away this morning at her home in Paris."

Aimée, born Judith Dreyfus in Paris, began her illustrious career in the late 1940s. She adopted her stage name early on, inspired by her first film role.

Aimée's breakthrough performance came with Claude Lelouch's A Man and a Woman (1966), where she starred opposite Jean-Louis Trintignant. This role earned her an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe for Best Actress.

Fans flooded the comments section mourning Aimée's death as one stated, "Sincere condolences: the art of cinema will give eternity to your wonderful mother, in all her beauty as a woman and her extreme talent as a great actress! Rest in peace."

"Dearest Manu, I deeply feel your lost. Sadness is deep. She is unforgettable. Be strong with your girls and love is surrounding all of you," another added.