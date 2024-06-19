Victoria Beckham catches daughter Harper in adorable makeup mishap

Victoria Beckham shares a cute video of her daughter Harper while doing her makeover with mom’s makeup.



The 50-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday and shared her 12-year-old daughter's video who had just been caught stealing her mom’s beauty products.

In the Instagram reel uploaded on June 18, the pre-teen is getting her hands on Victoria’s brow gel.

She wrote in the caption of the clip, "Someone stole my @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty FeatherFix!" Victoria joked, adding, “Kisses #HarperSeven xxx."

It is pertinent to mention that Victoria shares her daughter Harper with former soccer player David Beckham along with 3 three sons, 25-year-old Brooklyn, 21-year-old Romeo, and 19-year-old Cruz.

Recently, in an interview with Grazia the mother of four reflected on the time when she welcomed her firstborn.

She said, "I've had so much said about me and I'm sure that has robbed me of some experiences. I never want to look like I'm complaining, but there were times in my past that I haven't felt confident enough to sit on a bench and watch my children play."

Victoria recalled how it impacted her when the media printed her first outing with Brooklyn pointing out at her weight gain.

She told the outlet, “I remember after I had Brooklyn, the first outing was on the front page of the newspaper, with arrows pointing to where I needed to lose weight."

"Those things can affect how you feel and conduct yourself in public. Now, if paparazzi want to take a picture and say something — too bad, it doesn't bother me in the same way," the former Spice Girl member added.