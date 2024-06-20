Kevin Costner upset 'Yellowstone' turned its back on him

Kevin Costner expected more from the Yellowstone crew.

In his chat with PEOPLE, Kevin opened up on his exit from the show as he is currently promoting his new motion picture Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1.

Admitting that the production disappointed him, the 69-year-old actor shared that he was bothered by reports that he left the series to work on his film, or was barely available for filming once a week.

“I read all the stories. I was disappointed that nobody on their side ... ever stepped up to defend what it was I actually did for them. There came a moment where I thought, ‘Wow, when is somebody going to say something about what I have done versus what I haven't done?’” he recalled.

Kevin, who played the role of John Dutton III during his five-season stint on the series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, added, “I loved the show. I liked the people on the show. I liked what it was about. I love that world.”

“There was a moment where that show for me stopped for 14 months. That's the fact. I could have done a lot of things at that time, but I wasn't aware that that [hold-up] was going to happen. In the end, I couldn't do any more for it than I had already done,” he concluded.