Jude Law reveals how he handled his Hollywood fame

Jude Law reflects on becoming an overnight sensation after the success of 'The Talented Mr. Ripley'

June 20, 2024

Jude Law feels “proud" of how he handled the fame in the early days of his career.

In an interview with People magazine, the 51-year-old actor reflected on becoming an overnight sensation after the success of his film The Talented Mr. Ripley.

“It was just a wonderful period of my life,” said Jude. “It felt like everything I’d hoped acting and that career could provide was happening.”

He further said, “The success, or the response it got, was life-changing. Really.”

Talking about the negative sides of fame, the Firebrand actor said, “I think there was an expectation suddenly and attention to choices I was making, like who was I working with?”

“And then ultimately what was going on in my private life was scrutinized too. And all of that was quite a lot. I was so young,” he added.

For those unversed, Jude starrer movie The Talented Mr. Ripley was released in 1999.

