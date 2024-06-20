Taylor Swift hails 'out of control' Cardiff crowd before big London shows

Taylor Swift concluded her highly anticipated Eras Tour show in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Swift expressed her gratitude for the UK crowd at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Taylor Swift is set to break Eras Tour record with eight-shows in London

Alongside heartfelt photos from her performance, the Love Story hitmaker penned, "Cardiff!! My first time playing in Wales and that was truly out of control in the best way - looking out into that massive, bouncing, dancing sea of people… I’ll never forget it. I’m absolutely living for these UK crowds."

She further expressed excitement for her upcoming eight-sold out shows in London, adding, "Next up: our weekend at Wembley!! See you tomorrow London!"

During her show in Cardiff, Swift delighted fans by playing traditional 'surprise songs' set, in which she played the mashup of I Forgot You Existed from album Lover and This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things from Reputation on guitar.

Meanwhile, she performed mashup of I Hate It Here from TTPD and The Lakes from Folklore on piano.

The Blank Space crooner began her international leg of Eras Tour on May 9 in Paris, following two-month break.