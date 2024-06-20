 
Sabrina Carpenter sets dates for 'Short N' Sweet' north American tour

Sabrina Carpenter is also set to release her sixth studio album, 'Short N' Sweet' on August 23, 2024

June 20, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter has announced her highly anticipated Short N' Sweet North American Arena Tour.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Carpenter shared the news of her tour, set to commence on September 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.

This tour, spanning 29 dates across the United States and Canada, will conclude on November 15 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

"THE SHORT N’ SWEET TOUR!!!!!! in north america, with special guests @amaarae @wiffygriffy & @thedeclanmckenna," she wrote in the caption.

The Espresso hitmaker concluded with, "I can’t wait to be singing with you all soon."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement for the highly anticipated tour.

One wrote, "Omg omgg omg I missed emails I can’t send tour , I can’t miss this oneeee."

Another added, "THANK U FOR COMING BACK TO RALEIGH I CANT WAIT TO SEE U AGAIN."

"OMG SEE YOU IN COLUMBUS ANGEL !!!!!" the third comment read.

The tour announcement comes ahead of Carpenter's upcoming sixth studio album, Short N' Sweet, scheduled for release on August 23, 2024. 

