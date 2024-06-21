Andrea Lewis opens up about working with Hilary Duff

Andrea Lewis reminisced over the time she shared the screen with Hilary Duff.



During an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the 38-year-old self-proclaimed 'Disney kid' called working with Hilary Duff amusing.

The actress co-starred with Hilary in the Disney Channel Original Movie, Cadet Kelly.

In the interview, she revealed that she was ‘very excited’ to work with the Cinderella Story actress, and did not even know the project at first.

She told the outlet, “I loved Disney Channel, loved Even Stevens, loved Lizzie McGuire … I was a [The] Famous Jett Jackson fanatic. I loved the content."

“So when the movie came in — and I guess this is me revealing something about myself — because I was an actor as a kid, I would more so look at the basics. It was like, ‘Oh, movie or series,’ and you'd be like, ‘Oh, yay, okay.’ "

The reading continued until she got to know that Hilary and Christy Carlson Romano were going to be part of the movie and then Andrea recalled her thoughts at the time, “‘Oh, this is kind of a big deal,’ or, ‘This is going to be a big deal, hopefully.’”

While talking about the shooting of the film she said, “Probably one of my most fun shoots I'd ever had — still to this day.”

Moreover, Andrea praised Hilary’s mom for encouraging in her career she said, “Hilary was great. Her and her mother were so, they were very influential for my mom and me."

"Hilary's mom is who encouraged us to come to L.A. and encouraged us to pursue certain things. And just to really stand on stuff,” she added.

For those unversed, the movie, Cadet Kelly was released on March 8, 2002, and Hilary played the role of Kelly Collins while Andrea played the role of Kelly’s friend Carla.