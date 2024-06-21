 
Justin Timberlake's arrest goes viral as cop fails to recognize him

Justin Timberlake's arrest sparked humorous reaction from fans as police officer does not recognize him

June 21, 2024

Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated on June 18 in New York.

On his way from The American Hotel, Timberlake was pulled over by a police officer who surprisingly, did not recognize the Toxic hitmaker.

Page Six reported that Timberlake expressed concern during the arrest muttering, "this is going to ruin the tour," to which officer asked, "what tour?"

The singer, currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour then clarified. However, the incident sparked humorous reactions from fans.

As one wrote on X, "This is going to ruin the tour,' I whisper when my PTO request gets denied."

"Saying "this is going to ruin the tour" after every minor inconvenience I have from now on," another humorously noted.

Some of the fans also shared fun memes made on the entire 'This is going to ruin the tour' situation.

Timberlake was charged with one count of DWI and received citations for running a stop sign and failing to keep in lane. 

The arrest report noted that Timberlake exhibited signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes, a strong odor of alcohol, and poor performance on field sobriety tests.

