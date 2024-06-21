 
Jessica Alba gets emotional as daughter surpasses her in height

The actress expressed her emotions seeing her daughter growing up

June 21, 2024

Jessica Alba recalled the time she got emotional while looking at her and her daughter's photo.

In an exclusive conversation with People magazine for the promotion of the My Life Pictures series, the 42-year-old actress revealed that realizing her 16-year-old daughter getting taller than her was "a tough pill to swallow."

She explained her rollercoaster of emotions while looking at a photo in which she was standing alongside her daughter Honor.

"Okay, so it was during Covid and our friends were over, and it was kind of like they were about to have a baby, and he was like, ‘Honor’s taller than you' and I was like ‘No she’s not!”

"He was like, ‘Yes she is... Stand back-to-back,’ and he took this photo and I just started crying," Jessica recalled.

"I remember being like, ‘Oh my God, you’re taller than me,’" the Fantastic Four actress said while imitating her crying face. "Look, I’m getting teary just thinking of it."

Moreover, she noted that "It was so horrible," adding, "Because it’s like this is my baby how is she taller than me? That was a tough pill to swallow."

For those unversed, Jessica shares her daughters Haven and Honor and a son Hayes with her husband Cash Warren.

