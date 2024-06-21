 
Geo News

Kevin Costner refuses to let divorce 'Harden' his heart

The actor and filmmaker finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in February 2024

By
Web Desk

June 21, 2024

Kevin Costner opened up about his falling in love again after his recent divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

According to a People magazine’s weekly cover story, the 69-year-old country star talked about ‘navigating life’ after his divorce and spending valueable time withhis kids.

The outlet asked the Yellowstone actor if he wanted to be in love again, and he replied, "Yeah, I think everybody would like to be in love."

"There's such a good feeling that's associated with that. It may have to be defined in a different way, but yeah, I love the idea of that possibility," Costner expressed his thoughts.

Further, the Oscar winner noted that he may not let his divorce sour him on love, "I’m not going to let anything harden my heart."

He went on to say. “I’ve taken some really big bites out of life, and life has taken some really big ones out of me, and I’ve never let it harden me and I’m not going to.”

Moreover, the Field of Dreams actor has prioritized his kids in his life over other things, he said, “It’s really about the children. I am still teaching my kids. And by the way, I’m still learning.”

For those unversed, the actor and filmmaker shares three adult kids Joe, Annie, and Lily with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam with previous partner Bridget Rooney.

Later, he also welcomed three more kids with Baumgartner: Grace, Hayes, and Cayden.

