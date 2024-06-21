King Charles snubs Meghan Markle in his reunion plans with Prince Harry

King Charles snubbed Meghan Markle while planning reunion with his estranged son Prince Harry and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, the monarch wants the Duke of Sussex to buy a property in the UK so he could see his grandkids.

Speaking with The Mirror, the royal author revealed that Charles is angry with Harry as he only gets to interact with Archie and Lilibet via video calls and he is desperate to see them.

"King Charles has been putting pressure on Harry to do just this as he is angry that his only relationship with his grandchildren so far is via video calls, which Charles hates,” he told the publication.

Quinn added that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, would spend the weekend at Highgrove and Harry's children could then easily pop over from their house nearby.”

“This would neatly get round the problem of Meghan – she just wouldn't need to be there and the children could be whisked back to the States after a week or two," he shared.