Joe Alwyn makes first red-carpet appearance after discussing Taylor Swift breakup

Joe Alwyn looked dapper as he made his first-ever public appearance since commenting on his breakup with Taylor Swift.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old star hit the red carpet for his latest movie, Kinds of Kindness, at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, along with his fellow co-stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Mamoudou Athie, Margaret Qualley, and Willem Dafoe.

For the premiere night, Joe donned a baby blue blazer on top of a light blue shirt paired with a matching tie, dark dress pants, and black shoes.

The Thursday outing comes days after the Stars at Noon actor made a rare move of breaking silence about his split with Taylor.

"I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years," Joe told The Sunday Times Style on June 15.

"That is a hard thing to navigate," Alwyn recalled, adding, "What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain, and the outside world is able to weigh in,” he added.

Additionally, Joe starrer Kinds of Kindness will be released in cinemas on Friday, June 21.