Photo: 'House of The Dragon' boss talks 'awkward relationship' in season 2

Ryan Condal, the show runner of Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, explained the new couple dynamics of Alicent Hightower and Sir Criston Cole.



After the much-awaited release of the second installment of HBO fantasy series, fans were shocked to see a new love blooming among the team Black.

Addressing the new intimate relationship between Queen Alicent Hightower, played by Olivia Cooke, and Sir Criston Cole, played by Fabien Frankel, Ryan Condal shared in a new chat with Collider, "Are they comfortable with each other? It feels very awkward there."

He went on to address, "They're literally talking about the weather. So, that's the thing, it's a brand new relationship. We don't specifically get into, intentionally, when and where it started."

He also established that the authenticity of this romance is subject to the audience's interpretation as Sir Criston Cole denied a casual relationship with Rhaenyra Targaryen in season 1 of the series.

"Part of that is the fun of leaving it up to interpretation by the viewing audience, " he added and noted, "But it's certainly a new thing, a new romance."

"And the idea is that these two characters have this very stunted emotional development, particularly in the world of intimacy with a partner," Ryan continued.

Wrapping up the chat, he maintained that the new couple is just "experiencing great pleasure together in a nice way that I think makes the audience go, 'Oh, okay. These are two humans enjoying themselves.'”