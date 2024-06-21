Kendrick Lamar hires Sheriff's Deputies for music video shoot

Kendrick Lamar's recent move comes after a recent move against Drake

Kendrick Lammar has established that security means the most to him, even if it costs $120 an hour.



The Grammy-winning rapper has increased his security measures to keep himself, his team, and the community safe as production team works on his new music video in Compton.

As per TMZ, law enforcement sources have revealed that Kendrick's team has obtained all the necessary permits to pull off the project, including extra security arranged by the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.

Although the number of deputies have not been disclosed for security reasons, Kendrick's production company is reportedly spending around $120 an hour for the extra protection.

While the move comes in the light of Kendrick's beef with Drake, it's been confirmed that no new threats have surfaced besides the rappers' consecutive diss tracks against each other.

However, the authorities are taking the long-going feud seriously and keeping an eye on social media for any drama.

For those unversed, the two rappers had publicly ended the feud in early May before Kendrick sparked new controversy with his recent diss track Not Like Us which also topped the Billboard charts.

Just recently, Kendrick fired shots at Drake over a valuable item in Drake's possession in his recent The Pop Out concert where he impromptly changed lyrics to his song Euphoria as he rapped, "Give me Tupac's ring back, and I might give you a little respect."



The latter remained unfazed even as Kendrick performed the Not Like Us diss track five times.