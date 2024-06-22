 
Prince Harry, Meghan fooling people as brand ambassadors of 'equality'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being slammed for having double standards

June 22, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan fooling people as brand ambassadors of 'equality'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing allegations of having double standards after their pursuit to admit their children in a private school made headlines.

Earlier this month, a royal author exclusively told Mirror that Harry plans on sticking to one royal tradition and that is for his kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to go to a “prestigious private school.”

However, his plans have one “major disadvantage,” according to royal commentator Lee Cohen.

Harry and Meghan are now being called out as frauds for eyeing a private school in Montecito which has its fees set at £40,000 per year.

"Their supposed commitment to progressive causes is nothing but a façade. If they're willing to indulge in this epitome of elitism, there is no advocating for equality,” he said while speaking to GB News.

He said that the couple cannot "justify" their decision as "so many families struggle to afford even the basic necessities."

"Sending their children to such a prestigious institution completely exposes the frauds that Harry and Meghan are. They have more than enough money to afford the best schools in California and for all Meghan’s desire to be seen to be helping the poor and the marginalised, she has no intention of providing anything less than the best money can buy for her children,” he concluded.

