 
Geo News

David Henrie gets candid about Selena Gomez reunion for ‘Wizards of Waverly Place'

David Henrie and Selena Gomez's onscreen reunion will be nostalgic for fans of Wizards of Waverly Place'

By
Web Desk

June 22, 2024

David Henrie and Selena Gomez’s onscreen reunion will be nostalgic for fans of Wizards of Waverly Place’

David Henrie and Selena Gomez’s onscreen reunion for the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place revival is sure going to be an emotional moment for fans of the original series.

Henrie couldn’t stop gushing over the reunion in a new interview with Us Weekly, saying, “It was awesome. We didn’t want it to end. It was great.”

Heaping praises on Gomez, he added “She’s so good. She has such a quick wit that’s only gotten stronger.”

The It Ain't Me hitmaker will reprise her role as Alex Russo from the original series, which ended in 2012 after running for four seasons. Henrie, who played her brother Justin Russo on the show, says this time around it felt like they “didn’t miss a day.”

He went on to tease some really emotional scenes in the upcoming sequel: “We have a couple scenes that I think will choke up the original fan of the original show, and they’re really touching, and they went really well. So, I’m excited for you to see it.”

