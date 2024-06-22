 
Jenna Dewan enters 'cuddle heaven' with newborn daughter, Rhiannon

Jenna Dewan welcomed her baby daughter, Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee, on June 14, 2024 with fiancé Steve Kazee

June 22, 2024

Jenna Dewan shared some heartwarming pictures on Instagram after recently having welcomed a daughter with fiancé Steve Kazee on June 21, 2024.

Over one of the images in which she was cuddling her newborn child, the 43-year-old wrote, “Home and in cuddle heaven.”

One shot also included their family dog Stella with which the actress wrote "Doula dog Stella is back in full action. She won’t leave my side even to go eat.”

Source: Instagram

The couple shared about their daughter Rhiannon the first time about a week after her birth in an Instagram post which consisted of two pictures of them holding the baby in the hospital.

It was captioned: "Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee June 14, 2024. From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family.”

The note continued, “Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl."

The two also shared another post that contained a series of adorable clips from the eventful day such as the moments after Rhiannon’s birth as well as her older siblings Callum and Everly meeting her for the first time.

