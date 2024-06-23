 
Geo News

Beyoncé reflects on chasing hits & high sales in past

Beyoncé opens up about how her career goes through different stages, especially after 'Cowboy Carter' release

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Beyoncé reflects on chasing hits & high sales in past 

Cowboy Carter of Beyoncé has pushed the envelope of Black music as she opens up about her past approaches to music, where "charts and sales excited her", and how they evolved later in her storied career.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Grammy winner said she aimed to spark a conversation with the album instead of eyeing multi-platinum. 

"There was a time in my life when charts and sales excited and motivated me. Once you have challenged yourself and poured every ounce of your life, your pain, your growth and your dreams into your art, it's impossible to go backward," adding, "I'm very grateful and humbled for the extraordinary success of the new album."

In the meantime, Cowboy Carter is riding high on the wave of success. The album has reached the top spot of the Billboard 200, and some music experts say it will help Beyoncé land the Album of the Year trophy at the Grammys next year.

Jonathan Majors takes new step in entering Hollywood?
Jonathan Majors takes new step in entering Hollywood?
Eva Longoria recalls how she 'danced all night' at Victoria Beckham's birthday bash
Eva Longoria recalls how she 'danced all night' at Victoria Beckham's birthday bash
Ice Spice drops latest song from awaited album 'Y2K'
Ice Spice drops latest song from awaited album 'Y2K'
Jenna Dewan enters 'cuddle heaven' with newborn daughter, Rhiannon
Jenna Dewan enters 'cuddle heaven' with newborn daughter, Rhiannon
Greg Kinnear claims he can do THIS better than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Greg Kinnear claims he can do THIS better than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Camila Cabello embraces her 'sensual' side with new song 'Chanel No. 5'
Camila Cabello embraces her 'sensual' side with new song 'Chanel No. 5'
Kevin Costner 'feeling sorry for himself' after facing criticism: Source
Kevin Costner 'feeling sorry for himself' after facing criticism: Source
Taylor Swift breaks tradition with first-ever photo featuring Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift breaks tradition with first-ever photo featuring Travis Kelce
G-Eazy details struggles and hardships in new album, 'Freak Show'
G-Eazy details struggles and hardships in new album, 'Freak Show'
Austin Butler shares candid details about late mother
Austin Butler shares candid details about late mother
Norman Reedus kept THIS 'Bikeriders' souvenir just for his daughter
Norman Reedus kept THIS 'Bikeriders' souvenir just for his daughter
Jennifer Lopez takes solo trip to 'reflect on marriage' with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez takes solo trip to 'reflect on marriage' with Ben Affleck