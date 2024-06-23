Beyoncé reflects on chasing hits & high sales in past

Cowboy Carter of Beyoncé has pushed the envelope of Black music as she opens up about her past approaches to music, where "charts and sales excited her", and how they evolved later in her storied career.



During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Grammy winner said she aimed to spark a conversation with the album instead of eyeing multi-platinum.

"There was a time in my life when charts and sales excited and motivated me. Once you have challenged yourself and poured every ounce of your life, your pain, your growth and your dreams into your art, it's impossible to go backward," adding, "I'm very grateful and humbled for the extraordinary success of the new album."

In the meantime, Cowboy Carter is riding high on the wave of success. The album has reached the top spot of the Billboard 200, and some music experts say it will help Beyoncé land the Album of the Year trophy at the Grammys next year.