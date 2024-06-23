 
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber feel 'so proud' over son, Sasha

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber spent a say out with their eldest son, Sasha

June 23, 2024

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber just spent some quality family time together with their son, Sasha.

On June 22, 2024, the 55-year-old actress, who renewed her wedding vows with husband Billy Crudup, posted two photos on her Instagram Stories as she and her ex, Schreiber, spent time with their eldest child.

In the first picture, Watts, Sasha and the Ray Donovan star, who is now married to Taylor Neisen, posed in selfie as they stood outdoors.

All three of them could be seen, smiling in the sunshine rocking casual attires for the day out.

“So proud of you @sashapeteschreiber,” Watts captioned her Story and added three red heart emojis below the picture.

The next snap shared also showed the trio together as the dined at a restaurant. Sasha can be seen resting his hand on a menu as his beaming parents sat on either side of him.

This picture, even though was not captioned by Watts, she did tag both, Sasha and Schreiber in the picture.

For the unversed, Watts and Schreiber ended their 11-year long relationship in 2016, however they have remained enthusiastic in co-parenting Sasha and their second child, Kai.

