Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal tie the knot after seven-year relationship

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrate their union on June 23 after seven years of 'challenges and triumphs'

June 23, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have officially tied the knot after seven-year relationship.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sonakshi and Zaheer shared a joint post announcing their union.

The couple opted for a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi's residence in Mumbai.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife," the heartfelt caption stated.

It further read, "Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever Sonakshi Zaheer 23.06.2024."

Reportedly, the Heeramandi actress had been actively involved in pre-wedding rituals at her Mumbai home.

The event was kept intimate and personal attended by close family and friends, including, Sonakshi's co-actor from Heeramandi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and her fiancé Siddharth.

