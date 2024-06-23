 
Robert Pattinson all praises for 'so cute' newborn daughter

Robert Pattinson and fiancée Suki Waterhouse welcomed their first child, a baby daughter, in March 2024

June 23, 2024

Robert Pattinson just expressed his love over his infant daughter and who she is becoming already.

As the Twilight star attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Show in Paris, France, he spoke about his 3-month-ol daughter whom he shares with his fiancée Suki Waterhouse.

"[Having a baby] makes you feel very old and very young," Pattinson quipped in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"She's so cute," he added referring to his baby girl, continuing, "You know, I'm amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at three months, I'm like, 'Oh … I can kinda see who she is already.'"

Pattinson and Waterhouse initially kept the birth of their child private however, in March, DailyMail photographed the couple purchasing a pink stroller in Los Angeles.

Then, in the following month, the Daisy Jones & the Six star shared the first photo of their newborn and confirmed at Coachella that the couple had welcomed a baby girl.

Additionally, Waterhouse first broke the news of her pregnancy in a sweet reveal during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in November 2023.

