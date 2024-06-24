 
Emma Stone says Yorgos Lanthimos opinions remain unchangeable

Emma Stone sheds light on Yorgos Lanthimos's views on American filmmaking and his fixed opinion on them

June 24, 2024

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone had a long working relationship, but the latter says he has still not changed, especially regarding his views on filmmaking in America.

In a chat with GQ, who was covering him for a piece, the Oscar winner jokingly said, "He's still miserable," adding, "I haven't seen him change. He asks why everything costs so much. Like, 'Why does it cost so much to make this movie? 

She continued, "We made 'Dogtooth' for like a shoelace.' When it comes to the studio system, especially the American studio system, it's just obviously a different beast. It's just general questions like, 'I don't get it. What is going on in America?' Personality-wise, he's pretty much the same, just equally like, 'This is a ***** disaster.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Emma opens up about the aspects she is attracted to in the director's work.

"I think the elements of control are in every thing he's ever done," she noted. "That's I think an obsession of his and something very interesting to him—human nature and the kinds of agreements we make about socialization and what we're supposed to be."

"Who's in charge? Do we want to be in charge of ourselves, or do we want someone else to be? What does it mean to be loved? These are all these abstract, strange, surrealistic depictions, these things that are very human and affect us all."

