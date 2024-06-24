 
Oprah Winfrey celebrates medical school success of her 'daughter-girl'

Oprah Winfrey celebrated the graduation of one of her 'Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy' students

June 24, 2024

Oprah Winfrey just celebrated one of her daughter-girls graduating medical school.

In a video uploaded on the veteran talk show host’s daily update page, Oprah Daily, on Instagram, Oprah can be seen posing happily with many of her Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy students around her.

“Last week, @oprah’s daughter girl Bongeka graduated with a medical degree from Stanford University,” the caption began.

It further read, “… now Oprah is opening up about what that moment meant to that little girl from South Africa, the advice she gave her so she wouldn’t quit, and the long road to realizing your dreams.”

In reference to opening up about Bongeka’s journey, in Oprah’s magazine, she recalled her student’s resilience, saying, “I admire this daughter-girl so much. I am so proud of her tenacity and courage to keep going.”

Recalling a conversation with Bongeka, Oprah mentioned, “In the car on the way to the final walk across the stage, one of the other girls asked, “Did you ever think of giving up?” She said, “Yes, but the thought of calling Mom O made it not a real question, and I would have always been disappointed in myself and wondered what if.'”

