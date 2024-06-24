Taylor Swift reflects on Travis Kelce, Gracie Abrams' Eras Tour surprises

Taylor Swift reflected on memorable Eras Tour performance at Wembley Stadium in London.

Wrapping up her shows in London, Swift took to Instagram on Monday highlighting special moments from the concert.

She wrote, "Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard."

Taylor Swift reflects on Travis Kelce's Eras Tour debut and Hayley Williams, Gracie Abrams' surprise performances

The Lover hitmaker highlighter her Castles Crumbling performance with Paramore's Hayley Williams during the acoustic section, stating, "I got to sing ‘Castles Crumbling’ with @yelyahwilliams for the first time - hadn’t performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship."

Full of surprises night 3 of London also included the first live performance of Us with singer Gracie Abrams, as Swift wrote, "Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song ‘us.’"

Moreover, Swift also highlighted her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Eras Tour debut, who joined the Blank Space hitmaker at the stage.

"And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut Never going to forget these shows," Swift humorously added.

For the next stop of her Eras Tour Swift will be performing in Dublin in August.