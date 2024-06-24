Will Smith returns to music spotlight with new song at BET Awards 2024

Will Smith is reported to debut a new solo song at the 2024 BET Awards.

This performance will mark Smith's return to the music scene after an over five years of break.

Scheduled for June 30, the BET Awards will showcase Smith's latest musical endeavor.

According to PEOPLE report, Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET said in the statement, "From his start as a rapper to The Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honored to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage."

"We look forward to Will adding to yet another defining night for the culture that is not to be missed," she added.

Despite focusing primarily on his acting in recent years, Smith's last solo album, Lost and Found, released in 2005, remains a benchmark in his music career, alongside collaborations with renowned artists such as Bad Bunny, Marc Anthony, and Joyner Lucas.