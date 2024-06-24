 
Geo News

Will Smith returns to music spotlight with new song at BET Awards 2024

Will Smith's last solo album 'Lost and Found' released in 2005, remain a benchmark in his music career

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Will Smith returns to music spotlight with new song at BET Awards 2024
Will Smith returns to music spotlight with new song at BET Awards 2024

Will Smith is reported to debut a new solo song at the 2024 BET Awards.

This performance will mark Smith's return to the music scene after an over five years of break.

Scheduled for June 30, the BET Awards will showcase Smith's latest musical endeavor.

According to PEOPLE report, Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET said in the statement, "From his start as a rapper to The Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honored to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage."

"We look forward to Will adding to yet another defining night for the culture that is not to be missed," she added.

Despite focusing primarily on his acting in recent years, Smith's last solo album, Lost and Found, released in 2005, remains a benchmark in his music career, alongside collaborations with renowned artists such as Bad Bunny, Marc Anthony, and Joyner Lucas.

Travis Kelce stuns Taylor Swift's father with surprise 'Eras Tour' appearance
Travis Kelce stuns Taylor Swift's father with surprise 'Eras Tour' appearance
Scarlett Johansson 'can't believe' she landed role in new 'Jurassic World' film
Scarlett Johansson 'can't believe' she landed role in new 'Jurassic World' film
Taylor Swift turns Scooter Braun feud into 'most fulfilling endeavor'
Taylor Swift turns Scooter Braun feud into 'most fulfilling endeavor'
Alexis Hall, famous 'Spires' series author gears for new novel release
Alexis Hall, famous 'Spires' series author gears for new novel release
Taylor Swift reflects on Travis Kelce, Gracie Abrams' Eras Tour surprises
Taylor Swift reflects on Travis Kelce, Gracie Abrams' Eras Tour surprises
Hailey Bieber embraces pregnancy glow with stylish maternity look
Hailey Bieber embraces pregnancy glow with stylish maternity look
Oprah Winfrey celebrates medical school success of her 'daughter-girl'
Oprah Winfrey celebrates medical school success of her 'daughter-girl'
Jennifer Lopez covers hands in gloves amid Ben Affleck's wedding ring drama
Jennifer Lopez covers hands in gloves amid Ben Affleck's wedding ring drama
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce party until dawn after Eras Tour stage surprise
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce party until dawn after Eras Tour stage surprise
Kim Kardashian's return to blonde era sparks criticism: 'hideous'
Kim Kardashian's return to blonde era sparks criticism: 'hideous'
Dave Grohl takes a dig at Taylor Swift and 'Errors Tour'
Dave Grohl takes a dig at Taylor Swift and 'Errors Tour'
Khloé Kardashian defends daughter True's dance recital makeup choice
Khloé Kardashian defends daughter True's dance recital makeup choice