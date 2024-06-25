Amanda Kloots signals her readiness to find love

Amanda Kloots praised her 5-year-old son and revealed that she isn't ruling out finding love this summer.



At the Project Angel Food's Lead with Love 5th Anniversary Special, the 42-year-old actress talked with People magazine about her close relationship with her 5-year-old son Elvis.

She told the outlet while gushing about her son that he's "always been an easygoing kid."

The actress mentioned that they've had a lot of fun together and, with his help she receives, she's able to find personal time.

"I mean, we've had such a blast together, whether I'm on my own or with him (Elvis)," she says, adding that she's open to the possibility of finding love this summer.

Kloots went on to say, "I always am able to find personal time. I have a lot of help, which helps. And bring on all the summer romance, sure, go ahead."

Previously on her Instagram account, Kloots shared throwback pictures of Elvis with her late husband Nick Cordero.

The pictures were from the day of Elvis’s birth, she wrote in the caption, “June 10, 2019 At 6:41am Elvis Eduardo Cordero was born after 56 hours of labor!!! Happy Birthday to Elvis!"



