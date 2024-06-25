Taylor Swift reacts to Hugh Grant high praise of 'Eras Tour'

Hugh Grant was Taylor Swift's favourite, and his high praise for her recent London Eras Tour gig was overwhelming for the pop icon.



After attending the show with his family, the Notting Hill actor took to social media to share his stunning experience.

"Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet," he penned on X.

In response, the Grammy winner dropped the reply, "As a long time Hugh Grant stan, this tweet is very important to my culture."

Hugh, meanwhile, was not the only star power present at the concert. Tom Cruise, Greta Gerwig, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher were also there.

Apart from her hit Eras Tour, Taylor finally made her relationship official on Instagram.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start @princeandprincessofwales," she captioned alongside a snap of Prince William and his kids.



