Michael J. Fox's daughter Schuyler ties the knot

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Michael J. Fox's daughter Schuyler tied the knot with her long-time partner.

According to People magazine, the couple got married on Saturday, June 22 in New York which also marked Schuyler’s mother Tracy Pollan's 64th birthday.

An insider said to the outlet, "The weather was absolutely perfect, despite the heat wave."

The luxury event took place at Hayfield Catskills, "They dined under a tent, and it really looked like a picture perfect garden party. They seemed like such an adorable, gentle family," the insider added.

Among the celebrity guests who attended the wedding were Jennifer Grey, Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos, as per the insider.

Moreover, another source revealed that their pre-wedding events were hosted at the Bluebird Hunter Lodge, a pleasant hotel where guests also stayed.

Additionally, on Saturday Fox took to his official Instagram account to wish his wife her 64th birthday.

It is pertinent to mention that the Back to the Future star also shares 35-year-old son Sam and two more daughters 29-year-old Aquinnah and 22-year-old Esme with Pollan. 

