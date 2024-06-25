Who was Tom Cruise's date at Taylor Swift concert in London?

Tom Cruise surprised fans by attending Taylor Swift's latest concert in London.

According to Hello! magazine, despite initial reports suggesting Cruise attended the show solo, it was revealed that he was accompanied with someone.

The actor enjoyed Swift's performance from the VIP section at Wembley Stadium alongside his longtime friend and director Christopher McQuarrie.

Cruise and McQuarrie have worked closely on several blockbuster films, including the Mission: Impossible series.

In several viral videos from the concert, Cruise can be seen enjoying the show alongside Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and other celebrities.

However, the actor's attendance at the concert comes amidst some controversy as he missed his daughter Suri's high school graduation in New York the previous day.

Suri, his 18-year-old daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes, has reportedly become estranged from Cruise in recent years.

She notably dropped 'Cruise' from her name and has chosen to use her mother's middle name, Noelle.