Meghan Markle, Prince Harry asked to be 'bigger' than their 'schemes'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for attention seeking.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have mysteriously timed their announcements with the Royal Family poignant moments, have been asked to be more relevant.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!: "I can't honestly imagine that they are sitting there scheming to make announcements on the same day as a royal event. Surely they are bigger than that?



"It's true that there have been some rather strange coincidences in the past about the timing of some of their announcements.



"But I think they are becoming less and less relevant to the news over here, and the Royal Family will command the attention every time."



Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

