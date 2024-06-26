 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry asked to be 'bigger' than their 'schemes'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle irrelevance has attracted attention

By
Web Desk

June 26, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry asked to be bigger than their schemes
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry asked to be 'bigger' than their 'schemes'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for attention seeking.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have mysteriously timed their announcements with the Royal Family poignant moments, have been asked to be more relevant.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!: "I can't honestly imagine that they are sitting there scheming to make announcements on the same day as a royal event. Surely they are bigger than that?

"It's true that there have been some rather strange coincidences in the past about the timing of some of their announcements.

"But I think they are becoming less and less relevant to the news over here, and the Royal Family will command the attention every time."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Princess Anne suffers 'memory loss' after horse accident: Report
Princess Anne suffers 'memory loss' after horse accident: Report
Reason Prince William was in 'state of panic' at Taylor Swift concert
Reason Prince William was in 'state of panic' at Taylor Swift concert
Emma Roberts raves about Kim Kardashian's professionalism and confidence
Emma Roberts raves about Kim Kardashian's professionalism and confidence
King Charles contribution unearthed as Princess Anne gets hospitalized
King Charles contribution unearthed as Princess Anne gets hospitalized
Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on his 80th birthday
Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on his 80th birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Australia tour a challenge: Here's Why
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Australia tour a challenge: Here's Why
Oprah Winfrey recalls 'hurtful' moments of being mocked for her weight
Oprah Winfrey recalls 'hurtful' moments of being mocked for her weight
How King Charles 'naturally arranges himself' closer to Kate Middleton: Expert
How King Charles 'naturally arranges himself' closer to Kate Middleton: Expert
Shanna Moakler breaks her silence over ‘Deadbeat Mom' rumors
Shanna Moakler breaks her silence over ‘Deadbeat Mom' rumors
Prince William, Kate Middleton reach their breaking point video
Prince William, Kate Middleton reach their breaking point
'House of the Dragon' star takes extreme measure amid backlash
'House of the Dragon' star takes extreme measure amid backlash
Shannen Doherty shares health update which is ‘a big wake-up call'
Shannen Doherty shares health update which is ‘a big wake-up call'