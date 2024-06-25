Shanna Moakler ‘sick of' being called Travis Barker's ‘ex wife'

 
Shanna Moakler is tired of being associated with the Kardashians and being referred to as the ex-wife of Travis Barker.

Moakler made her feelings about the Kardashians, to whom she’s now linked through her kids The former miss USA shares two kids, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18 with Barker, who they mostly live with.

Barker also shares son Rocky Thirteen with his now wife Kourtney Kardashian. The couple are also raising Kourtney’s kids with Scott Disick – Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. Barker has also been a father figure to Shanna’s daughter Atiana, whom she shares with her ex Oscar de la Hoya.

“[I] don’t have to like the f–king Kardashians, and I’m honestly sick of talking about them,” Moakler confessed to People.

“As I stand here today, as a mature woman who’s gone through all that … I do not give a f–k what anyone thinks of me anymore. I’m proud of who I am,” she added.

“I’m more than just the ex-wife of famous men,” she remarked. “I was Miss USA at 19. I’m smart. Every part I’ve ever got in any movie, or every show I hosted or auditioned for, I worked my f–king ass off to get.”

