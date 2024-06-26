 
Joseph Quinn eyes fresh take on Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four'

Joseph Quinn opens up about taking inspiration from previous Johnny Storm actors for 'Fantastic Four'

June 26, 2024

The Fantastic Four's Johnny Storm torch was passed on from Chris Evans to Michael B. Jordan and now to Joseph Quinn, who is aiming to do something unique with the superhero character.

In a chat with PEOPLE, the Stranger Things actor opened up about the pressure to helm a role that has had big takers in the past. He acknowledged he has "big boots to fill, twice." 

Although he did not get in touch with them after taking the role, Joseph said, "They're both brilliant actors and did an amazing job with their interpretation of Johnny." 

"So I think it's a question of trying to find something ... well, not different. It's going to come from me, I guess."

He added, "I've definitely been inspired by their portrayals, so we'll see how it goes."

Joseph casting came after a frenzy over the matter. However, Disney at last shared the official cast, including Reed Richard (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

Since 2019, the movie has been said to be in the making and set to be released in 2025 after the previous two on-screen adaptations.

