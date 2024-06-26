Goldie Hawn shares an adorable snap with granddaughter Rio

Goldie Hawn is having a great time with her children and grandchildren on a family vacation.



The 78-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, June 25, and posted a cute photo with her 10-year-old granddaughter, Rio from her family vacation.

In the adorable photo, Goldie and her granddaughter looked strikingly similar while wearing sunglasses.

The grandmother and granddaughter duo beamed smiles while posing for the picture.

Hawn penned down in the caption, "Vacationing with our family! It’s the greatest gift one could ever have,” with a heart emoji.

For those unversed, Hawn and her husband Kurt Russell have a total of eight grandkids together, three are Kate Hudson's children including Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, Ryder Robinson, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy.

Three more children are Hawn’s son Oliver’s children including Bodhi Hawn Hudson, Wilder Brooks Hudson, and Rio Hudson;

Lastly, her other son, Wyatt Russell’s two sons sum up to a total of eight grandchildren.