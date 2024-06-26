Tributes pour for Michael Jackson on the 15th anniversary

On his 15th death anniversary, Michael Jackson was remembered by his closed ones on social media.



One by one scores of King of Pop family members paid their tribute to the rocking star.

Starting with his son Prince, he shared a smiling snap of him from his performance in the Super Bowl in 1993.

"Miss you pops," he captioned. "The world felt better with you in it."

The late pop icon's brother Jackie similarly posted a photo of him from the early days of his career.

"Hard to believe it's been 15 years without you ❤‍???? We miss you everyday ????," he captioned.

In 2009, a deadly mixture of drugs caused Michael's death at age 50. His son previously weighed in on his legacy, telling People, "There are a lot of complexities in life that I feel parents teach their children [about], so without that, there's come confusion there."

"And also, it's a big legacy to uphold, you know? It would be great if I knew how he would like it to be upheld. So, in that way, I think about him every day."

In the meantime, given his illustrious career, a film under the direction of Antoine Fuqua was in the works that deals with a musical biopic on him starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson.