Kanye West legal trouble is cut short by one

Kanye West reaches deal with Donna Summer estate, thereby reducing legal lawsuit burden

June 26, 2024

In a throes of lawsuits Kanye West has reached to a settlement with Donna Summer estate after the latter sued him for copyright infringement given him time to focus on other cases.

Earlier, legal action was taken on one of the songs of Vultures 1, which the estate claimed used the pop icon's I Feel Love track sans permission.

Legal documents read by People say both parties "entered into a settlement agreement that is a full and final settlement of all of the claims in the action."

Summer estate lawyer Larry Stein meanwhile clarified to Billboard that Kanye will be unable to use the Hot Stuff crooner's music library in the future.

"We did not license the song," the attorney added. "As part of the settlement, they have agreed not to distribute or otherwise use the song. So we got what we wanted."

In another instance, an ex-aide of Kanye leveled allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

However, Ye dismissed these accusations by calling them "baseless," saying Lauren Pisciott was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct.

