Meghan McCain targets Taylor Swift after criticising Jennifer Lopez

Meghan McCain criticizes Taylor Swift after previously suggesting JLo to humble herself

June 26, 2024

Meghan McCain has once again taken aim at a high-profile celebrity, this time Taylor Swift, with her belief that the Grammy winner has 'nowhere else to go but down at this point.'

Meghan, the daughter of late US Senator, John McCain, is of the opinion that Swift should consider taking a step back from the spotlight after her long-running Eras Tour.

“I do think when she’s done touring, giving us a mild break from her being in the news cycle as much as she is would be helpful for her and us as commentators,” Meghan said during Monday's episode of her podcast Citizen McCain.

The cohost doubled down why a break would have helped Swift, one of the greatest ever in American history, even if she had waited to release the variants of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, in the UK, which kept her record at No. 1 spot on the charts.

“I feel like I’m living in this Groundhog Day of Trump, Biden, Taylor Swift; Trump, Biden, Taylor Swift. Those are the only topics that Americans are allowed to talk about in the news all day long. And I think for her, a little bit of a beat would be good.”

This comes after she targetted Jennifer Lopez in one of her scathing criticisms, branding her as a 'deeply unpleasant person,' and suggesting that she 'needs to humble herself.'

