Kelly Bensimon calls off wedding with Scott Litner at the 11th hour

Kelly Bensimon has declared that marriage is off the table just four days before wedding to Scott Litner.



Kelly, who was marrying for the second time, recently revealed to Page Six that the she's looking to focus on herself for now to regroup.

“I have decided that my two daughters are my priority and I won’t be moving forward with this wedding,” the Real Housewives of New York star told the outlet on Tuesday.

Prior to the announcement, Kelly and Scott were to exchange vows on June 29 after a year-long engagement.

The couple had planned their first celebration at Litner's mother's home in Boston and a bigger celebration at a later date where all family and friends could come together in Hamptons.

Kelly, who was spotted shopping for her wedding dress at Kleinfeld Bridals in New York, also shared encouraging sentiments for brides in their 50s, 60s, and 70s.

"I just want everyone out there who's getting married for the second time or third or fourth or fifth time, or how many ever times, [to know that] you can call me if you want, if you want someone to congratulate you. I will be here cheering for you," Bensimon said.

Bensimon was previously married to fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon till 2006. The two share daughters, Sea and Teddy.

As for Litner, he was married twice before and has his own children. He then proposed to Kelly on July 4th weekend 2023 during their Lake Geneva vacation.