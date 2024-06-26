Jannat Mirza hits 25mn on TikTok

Pakistani social media star Jannat Mirza. — Instagram/jannatmirza_

Pakistani social media sensation Jannat Mirza has hit 25 million followers on her TikTok account, strengthening her position as the most followed Pakistani celebrity on the platform.

Mirza's popularity can't be doubted as she holds the title of leading social media celebrity, who rose to prominence from the short-video-sharing site.



The milestone of 25 million followers is an impressive feat as no other Pakistani celebrity has ever garnered such a number on any social platform.

The 26-year-old, who also appeared in a Lollywood movie, shared the achievement with her fans on Instagram by posting a screenshot of her TikTok profile in the IG stories.

“We just hit 25 million followers! Woah […] it’s a big milestone for me," she wrote.

Screengrab of Jannat Mirza's IG stories. — Instagram/jannatmirza_

Expressing her excitement, Mirza also thanked her followers who contributed to swelling her following on the video-sharing platform.

Besides her popularity on TikTok, Mirza boasts over 5 million followers on Instagram as well.

Hania Aamir, on the other hand, is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 14.2 million followers, after recently surpassing her contemporary Ayeza Khan.

Aamir boasts around 2.4 million followers on TikTok.

Meanwhile, Mirza’s skyrocketing popularity shows the influence of social media personalities nowadays as they often leave behind the traditional stars in fame and reach.



Launched in 2016, TikTok became a widely popular social media app amassing over a billion active users all over the world. However, the site faced multiple bans in Pakistan, with authorities citing concerns over the promotion of immoral content.



In the latest court proceeding, the Peshawar High Court on June 26, 2024, directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure the removal of any blasphemous and objectionable material from the social media short-video sharing platform TikTok.

