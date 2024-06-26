Photo: Kelly Osbourne recalls 'awful' childhood antic with dad Ozzy Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne took a trip down memory lane and shared being rude to dad Ozzy Osbourne for "no reason."

Appearing on the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the Osbourne family talked about the idea of starting new family shows, which will feature Kelly and Jason along with their younger ones.

In response, Jason expressed that he was “torn” over the idea because their current show The Osbournes, which premiered in 2002, also "came at a price."

"Maybe we do something on Osbourne Media House at some point...it might, it might end up making us look tame compared to my house," he said.

He also addressed, "[I'm] saying our—when we, when we were teenagers versus, you know when my girls are teenagers, it's going to be a very different world."

However, Kelly welcomed the idea with open arms and claimed that she would "definitely" start her own reality show to which her mother Sharon quipped that she better start one before her kids "start calling you bastards and swearing at you."

Kelly explained, “My mom is referring to this awful scene in The Osbournes where my dad is just trying to come in and be nice to me and see if I'm OK.”

She also spilled the beans on her childish antic and recalled, "I end up losing my s*** and calling him a bastard for absolutely no reason."