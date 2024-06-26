 
Kim Kardashian plans to stay longer in her all-white mansion

'The Kardashians' star emphasized the importance of providing a safe and stable environment for her kids

June 26, 2024

Kim Kardashian revealed that she will never sell her mansion where her children lives.

The 43-year-old mogul told People magazine ahead of her new makeup launch that she plans to stay long-term in her all-white estate in Hidden Hills, California.

The founder of SKKN BY KIM bought the mansion with her ex-husband Kanye West in 2014.

The reason behind her long-term stay is to create lasting family memories for her children, similar to the ones she cherished growing up.

Kim told the outlet, “The best memories I have growing up are in our family home, and I always want to create those memories and safe space for my kids.”

“So, I can't ever imagine moving,” The Kardashians star added.

Kim went on to say, “We’ve created such beautiful memories here already.”

For those unversed, Kim spent her childhood with her siblings Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob, and their parents, late Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner in a Beverly Hills house.

Kim once surprised her mom Kris Jenner on her 64th birthday by renting their childhood Beverly Hills house.

