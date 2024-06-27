Drake remains under fire for making dead man sing

Artificial intelligence can breathe life into any dead person, and using this, Drake earlier brought out the late Tupac Shakur to diss Kendrick Lamar in his beef. But, for Sheryl Crow, this is unacceptable.

The Canadian rapper was already under fire for using the deceased rap icon's vocal in Taylor Made Freestyle, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member added her part to it.

"You cannot bring people back from the dead and believe that they would stand for that," the 62-year-old told the BBC.

Although Tupac's estate action against Drizzy led to the removal of the song, Sheryl said, "I'm sure Drake thought, 'Yeah, I shouldn't do it, but I'll say sorry later'. But it's already done, and people will find it even if he takes it down," noting, "It's hateful. It is antithetical to the life force that exists in all of us."

Apart from Drake, she slammed the artificial technology as a "slippery slope" that it was "a betrayal" that "goes against everything humanity is based on."