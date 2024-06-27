Eve Jeffers marks stepson's graduation with sweet photo

Eve Jeffers marks stepson's graduation with a sweet photo

Eve Jeffers proudly announced his stepson, Cash’s milestone.



The 45-year-old rapper took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, June 26, and celebrated Cash’s high school graduation by sharing snaps from the ceremony.

The first photo features the 18-year-old standing with his dad Maximillion Cooper while carrying his diploma.

In the second slide, Eve posed with Cash who can be seen carrying his 2-year-old brother Wilde Wolf.

The proud mom penned down a sweet caption, “#latepost #proudfamily #cooperclan CONGRATULATIONS @cash_c0operyou did it!!! You worked so hard! Now it’s time to fly.”

It is pertinent to mention that 2-year-old Wilde Wolf is Eve’s biological son whom she shares with her husband.

Meanwhile, the singer is also a stepmom to Cooper’s four children 15-year-old Mini, 20-year-old Jagger 22-year-old Lotus, and Cash whom he welcomed during his previous marriage.

Previously, during an interview with People magazine, Eve revealed that she feels “lucky” to have an instant family but it took her some to settle.