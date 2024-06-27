Kris Jenner reveals 'really emotional' health scare

Kris Jenner might just have gotten a health scare in her latest medical reports.

According to the teaser of next week’s episode of The Kardashians, the 68-year-old media personality could be seen tearing up as she told her boyfriend, Corey Gamble and daughters Kendall, Kim and Khloé about her recent health issue.

Breaking down at the dinner table, she revealed, “I wanted to tell you guys something… I had my scan.”

“And this just makes me really emotional but they found something,” the momager added.

Additionally, the trailer for season 5 also gives the viewers little insights into the emotional moment when Jenner wiped away tears as she shared, "They found a cyst and a little tumor.”

Jenner’s health concern comes after Khloé Kardashian’s 2022 "skin cancer scare."

The Good American co-founder took to her Instagram account to open up about having a melanoma spot removed.

“Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was Ieft with an indention," she captioned the mirror selfie, showing a close-up of Khloé’s cheek.