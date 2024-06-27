 
Geo News

Kris Jenner reveals 'really emotional' health scare

Kris Jenner shared with her family that in her recent medical scans, 'something' was found

By
Web Desk

June 27, 2024

Kris Jenner reveals really emotional health scare
Kris Jenner reveals 'really emotional' health scare

Kris Jenner might just have gotten a health scare in her latest medical reports.

According to the teaser of next week’s episode of The Kardashians, the 68-year-old media personality could be seen tearing up as she told her boyfriend, Corey Gamble and daughters Kendall, Kim and Khloé about her recent health issue.

Breaking down at the dinner table, she revealed, “I wanted to tell you guys something… I had my scan.”

“And this just makes me really emotional but they found something,” the momager added.

Additionally, the trailer for season 5 also gives the viewers little insights into the emotional moment when Jenner wiped away tears as she shared, "They found a cyst and a little tumor.”

Jenner’s health concern comes after Khloé Kardashian’s 2022 "skin cancer scare."

The Good American co-founder took to her Instagram account to open up about having a melanoma spot removed.

“Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was Ieft with an indention," she captioned the mirror selfie, showing a close-up of Khloé’s cheek.

Sharon Osbourne apologizes to fans after Ozzy Osbourne lets them down
Sharon Osbourne apologizes to fans after Ozzy Osbourne lets them down
'The Bear' Jeremy Allen breaks silence on romance rumors with Ayo Edebiri
'The Bear' Jeremy Allen breaks silence on romance rumors with Ayo Edebiri
Camila Cabello fears her famous songs would become 'bigger' than her
Camila Cabello fears her famous songs would become 'bigger' than her
How Hugh Jackman saved 'Deadpool 3' from postponement?
How Hugh Jackman saved 'Deadpool 3' from postponement?
Dahmer victim's family gets brutally honest about Ariana Grande's admission
Dahmer victim's family gets brutally honest about Ariana Grande's admission
Kourtney, Travis Barker avoid each others exes by going to extreme lengths
Kourtney, Travis Barker avoid each others exes by going to extreme lengths
'Bridgerton' star Bessie Carter spotted packed on PDA with Sam Phillips
'Bridgerton' star Bessie Carter spotted packed on PDA with Sam Phillips
Bam Margera sentenced after pleading guilty in disorderly conduct case
Bam Margera sentenced after pleading guilty in disorderly conduct case
Blake Lively or Cara Delevingne; Who will be Taylor Swift's maid of honor?
Blake Lively or Cara Delevingne; Who will be Taylor Swift's maid of honor?
Kim Kardashian's beef with Khloe leads to 'mom shaming'
Kim Kardashian's beef with Khloe leads to 'mom shaming'
Kim Kardashian shares 'tragic' health update with family
Kim Kardashian shares 'tragic' health update with family
Meghan Markle 'mooches off' attention from royal occasions
Meghan Markle 'mooches off' attention from royal occasions