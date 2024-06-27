Travis Kelce 'Alice in Wonderland' confession brings hilarious reactions

Travis Kelce might have just confused his girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s middle name, with a famous Disney character.

In the latest episode of his podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with brother, Jason Kelce, the NFL star revealed that he just recently found out the main character from Alice in Wonderland is not named Alison Wonderland.

His confession led to Swifties to upload their hilarious assumptions and memes regarding the situation over how Sift might have played a part in this revelation, with her middle name being, Alison.

A fan took to their X, formerly Twitter account and made a guess at how the couple’s conversation must have gone over the classic movie.

“Travis: Baby, you have the same name of that girl who follows a rabbit and falls in a hole to another world,” they wrote adding, “Taylor: Are you talking about … Alice? Travis: No no no, Alison. Alison Wonderland.”

As for Jason, who heard the admission first hand, let out a hearty laugh during the episode as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end stated, “I … found out over the summer that it’s Alice in Wonderland, not Alison Wonderland.”

“We’ve watched the movie, though. You know her name wasn’t Alison,” the now retired athlete reminded his brother, laughing.

Travis replied, “I thought it was. Not one time did I catch that, dude.”