Emma Stone reflects on favourite 'Poor Things' scene amid new movie release

Emma Stone stars in Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming movie, 'Kinds of Kindness'

June 28, 2024

Emma Stone recently reflected on past project with Yorgos Lanthimos while she spilled the beans on her next one.

As fans will know, Emma Stone is currently promoting her upcoming movie Kinds of Kindness along with co-star Jesse Plemons.

The duo recently sat down for a detailed chat with Little White Lies and talked about a myriad of different topics.

During this chat, Jess was asked by the interviewer to weigh in on “the rehearsal period” for this movie.

In response, the actor asked if the flick’s director Yorgos Lanthimos was “okay with us giving away the secrets,” to which Emma answered, “Yeah, yeah, yeah. He is, that’s fine.”

Therefore, he proceeded to refer to Emma’s previous Oscar-winning movie, Poor Things, and shared, “I’m sure one of the ones you guys did on Poor Things was the trust exercise.

“The chairs? Yeah, I love the chairs. That’s my favourite one,” the La La Land actress admitted.

Her co-star continued to explain, “It’s great. It’s like you’re at a summer camp or something. So basically, there’s one person that’s in charge of the chairs. Everyone else is walking around with their eyes closed. Whenever they feel like it, they slowly go to sit down and the person with the chairs has to quickly put the chair beneath them so they don’t fall.”

However, Emma pointed out the intensely stressing nature of this exercise and remarked, “But three people could be sitting down at once because they all have their eyes closed.”

She also addressed in conclusion of this discussion, “You’re wandering around just like, who are you going to let fall.”

