Tristan Thompson drools over ex Khloe Kardashian on her 40th birthday

Tristan Thompson gushes over ex Khloe Kardashian on her 40th birthday

Tristan Thompson is making sure his ex and 'best fried' feels loved on her birthday even miles apart.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 33, went all out to make the mother of his two kids feel special on her 40th birthday as he took to Instagram with their special moments together.

“Happy Birthday Khloé!!” Tristan wrote on one of his Instagram stories along with a picture of them holding their children.

“You are the best mom,” he wrote on the next post which showed Kardashian hugging their daughter, True, 6.

He went on to shower her with love and called her his 'best friend' in another story in which Khloe was giving their 22-month-old son, Tatum, a piggyback ride while True clung to her father.

The sweet slide ended with a picture of her with his younger brother Amari who she usually looks after due to his epilepsy and other medical conditions, calling her “the most incredible human being I’ve ever met.”

The youngest Kardashian also received birthday greetings from her sister Kim, 43, despite their recent rift over alleged mom shaming.

“Welcome to the f****** 40 club baby!!!!! @khloekardashian I feel like you have been waiting for years to finally be done with your 30’s and the time has now come,” she wrote as she began with the lengthy birthday post.

While Kim wlecomed Khloe to the 40s club, The Kardashians matriarch, Kris, also honoured Khloe for her 'strength, sensitivity, vulnerability, and support.'

A day prior to her special day, Khloe was out for car shopping with Scott Disick in Calabasas, Calif.

