 
Geo News

Zac Efron shares working experience with Nicole Kidman in 'The Paperboy'

Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman starrer movie 'The Paperboy' was released in 2012

By
Web Desk

June 29, 2024

Zac Efron shares working experience with Nicole Kidman in The Paperboy
Zac Efron shares working experience with Nicole Kidman in 'The Paperboy'

Zac Efron has shared his working experience with Nicole Kidman in the film The Paperboy.

Speaking with People, the 36-year-old actor, who played a lead role in the film opposite Nicole, has admitted to feeling anxious about working with his co-star back in 2012.

"I’m still so enamored with Nicole,” said Zac. "There’s a part of me that pinches myself when I realize who I’m working with a lot. “

“I think that was more pronounced during 'The Paperboy' because I was a lot younger. I was very nervous back then,” he added.

For those unversed, the duo has again teamed up with a new rom-com A Family Affair.

Talking about the opportunity to reunite with Zac again for the rom-com, Nicola told the publication, "It's really helpful when you're doing this sort of work together that you've already got a history together, because it's easy. “

“You're not working to create a history. So I'm not like, ‘Can I touch you?’ I feel incredibly trusting of Zac,” the Oscar-winning star shared.

Nicole Scherzinger 'can't wait' to start family with fiancé Thom Evans
Nicole Scherzinger 'can't wait' to start family with fiancé Thom Evans
Jennifer Garner mum reveals tradition to connect with Ben Affleck kids
Jennifer Garner mum reveals tradition to connect with Ben Affleck kids
Paloma Faith cancels Southampton show due to illness ahead of Glastonbury
Paloma Faith cancels Southampton show due to illness ahead of Glastonbury
Nicole Kidman reveals what 'she does not often do'
Nicole Kidman reveals what 'she does not often do'
Olivia Dean honours her granny's 'bravery' during Glastonbury set
Olivia Dean honours her granny's 'bravery' during Glastonbury set
Taylor Swift earns high praise from Cyndi Lauper
Taylor Swift earns high praise from Cyndi Lauper
Dua Lipa honors party loving parents ahead of Glastonbury headline set
Dua Lipa honors party loving parents ahead of Glastonbury headline set
'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer hints battle against iconic 'X-Men' villain video
'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer hints battle against iconic 'X-Men' villain
Kevin Costner's unexpected 'Horizon' role offer left Luke Wilson speechless
Kevin Costner's unexpected 'Horizon' role offer left Luke Wilson speechless
Why Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller is being questioned in Matthew Perry case
Why Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller is being questioned in Matthew Perry case
Adele leans on 'insider' Rich Paul for big Hollywood break
Adele leans on 'insider' Rich Paul for big Hollywood break
Cruz Beckham dances in the streets with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
Cruz Beckham dances in the streets with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel