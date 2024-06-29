Zac Efron shares working experience with Nicole Kidman in 'The Paperboy'

Zac Efron has shared his working experience with Nicole Kidman in the film The Paperboy.

Speaking with People, the 36-year-old actor, who played a lead role in the film opposite Nicole, has admitted to feeling anxious about working with his co-star back in 2012.

"I’m still so enamored with Nicole,” said Zac. "There’s a part of me that pinches myself when I realize who I’m working with a lot. “

“I think that was more pronounced during 'The Paperboy' because I was a lot younger. I was very nervous back then,” he added.

For those unversed, the duo has again teamed up with a new rom-com A Family Affair.

Talking about the opportunity to reunite with Zac again for the rom-com, Nicola told the publication, "It's really helpful when you're doing this sort of work together that you've already got a history together, because it's easy. “

“You're not working to create a history. So I'm not like, ‘Can I touch you?’ I feel incredibly trusting of Zac,” the Oscar-winning star shared.