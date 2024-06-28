 
Normani reveals how she feels after releasing debut album

Normani released her debut album ‘Dopamine’ on June 12, 2024

June 28, 2024

Normani is feeling relief after releasing her debut studio album, Dopamine.

During an appearance on the recent episode of the Zach Sang Show, the 28-year-old singer discussed the weight lifted off her shoulders after releasing her first album.

"I feel, I have gratitude,” said Normani, who released her solo album earlier this month. "I'm still processing my feelings ... but more than anything, I'm so glad that the weight is lifted."

She further said, "I feel like I can be present, I feel like I can live as opposed to feeling like I'm surviving and I'm trying to fight to keep my head above water. That's what it felt like - I was constantly having to fight.”

"That gets exhausting, so I'm like ... I'm in a much better place,” continued the Worth It hitmaker, who faced various setbacks when she embarked on her solo career.

"Even the day before the album release, I feel really good now that it's out. Like, I can breathe. And that feels so foreign," added the girl group Fifth Harmony member before signing off as well.

